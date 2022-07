New on Netflix Canada: August 2022

In August 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including the likes of The Sandman, Partner Track, Day Shift, Tekken: Bloodline and the third season of Locke and Key starring Canada’s own Connor Jessop and Aaron Ashmore.

Coming Soon

Delhi Crime: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Partner Track — Netflix Series

August 1st

Big Tree City — Netflix Family

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Country Strong

Downsizing

Good Burger

The Italian Job

Lego Friends: Heartlake Stories: Limited Series

Movie 43

Nocturnal Animals

Red Dawn (2012)

Tenet

We Were Soldiers

Young Adult

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet

August 2nd

Ricard Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — Netflix Comedy Special

August 3rd

Buba — Netflix Film

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — Netflix Documentary

Don’t Blame Karma! — Netflix Film

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — Netflix Series

August 4th

Wedding Season — Netflix Film

Kakeurui Twin — Netflix Anime

Lady Tamara — Netflix Series

Super Giant Robot Brothers

August 5th

Carter — Netflix Film

Darlings — Netflix Film

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Netflix Film

The Sandman — Netflix Series

August 6th

Reclaim — Netflix Film

August 7th

Clara

Made In Italy

August 8th

Code Name: Emperor — Netflix Film

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 – Netflix Family

August 9th

I Just Killed My Dad — Netflix Documentary

August 10th

Ban Robbers: The Last Great Heist — Netflix Documentary

Heartsong — Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking; Season 2 — Netflix Series

Instant Dream Home — Netflix Series

Iron chef Brazil — Netflix Series

Locke & Key: Season 3 — Netflix Series

School Tales The Series — Netflix Series

August 11th

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — Netflix Anime

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — Netflix Documentary

August 12th

13: The Musical — Netflix Film

A Model Family — Netflix Series

Day Shift — Netflix Film

Never Have I ever: Season 3 — Netflix Series

August 15th

Deepa & Anoop — Netflix Family

Wonder Woman 1984

August 16th

Untold: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly)

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)

August 17th

High Heat — Netflix Series

Homefront

Look Both Ways — Netflix Film



Royalteen — Netflix Film

Unsuspicious — Netflix Series

August 18th

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Inside the Mind of a Cat — Netflix Documentary

Tekken: Bloodline — Netflix Anime

August 19th

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Echoes — Netflix Series

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — Netflix Series

Glow Up: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Kleo — Netflix Series

The Next 365 Days — Netflix Film

August 20th

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar — Netflix Film

August 23rd

Chad and JT Go Deep — Netflix Series

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

August 24th

Lost Ollie — Netflix Series

Mo — Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Brazil — Netflix Series

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix Documentary

Selling The OC — Netflix Series

Under Fire — Netflix Series

Watch Out, We’re Mad — Netflix Film

August 25th

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 —Netflix Family

History 101: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — Netflix Anime

That’s Amor — Netflix Film

August 26th

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — Netflix Series

Loving Adults — Netflix Film

Ludik — Netflix Series

Me Time — Netflix Film

Seoul Vibe — Netflix Film

August 29th

Under Her Control — Netflix Film

Mighty Express: Season 7 — Netflix Family

August 30th

I Am A Killer: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

August 31st

Club América vs Club América — Netflix Documentary

Family Secrets — Netflix Series

I Came By — Netflix Film

Movies/Series leaving in August

Prison Break: Seasons 1-5 (August 14th)

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37 (August 24th)

Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4 (August 31st)

Image credit: Netflix