What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late July 2022

Xbox is back with a new list of games set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass throughout the remainder of the month.
Rounding out July 2022, Xbox is adding the anticipated narrative-based As Dusk Falls and Canadian-made Watch Dogs 2.
See below for the full list:
- As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 19th
- Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 19th
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC) — July 21st
- MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 21st
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console) — July 21st
- Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 29th
On top of the new additions, Xbox is adding Touch Controls to 12 titles on mobile:
- Citizen Sleeper
- Disc Room
- Escape Academy
- Garden Story
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lost In Random
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Umurangi Generation
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- As Dusk Falls
Finally, here are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31st. Be sure to wrap up your time with them before they leave. Alternatively, you can purchase the game with a 20 percent discount and keep them in your library.
- Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The subscription service is also available on Android and iOS. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month. Plus, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass enables access to cloud gaming on a number of devices including mobile, console, PC, and select Samsung TVs.
Image credit: Interior Night
Source: Xbox