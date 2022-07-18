What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late July 2022

Xbox is back with a new list of games set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass throughout the remainder of the month.

Rounding out July 2022, Xbox is adding the anticipated narrative-based As Dusk Falls and Canadian-made Watch Dogs 2.

See below for the full list:

As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 19th

Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 19th

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC) — July 21st

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 21st

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console) — July 21st

Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 29th

On top of the new additions, Xbox is adding Touch Controls to 12 titles on mobile:

Citizen Sleeper

Disc Room

Escape Academy

Garden Story

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lost In Random

Spacelines from the Far Out

Umurangi Generation

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

As Dusk Falls

Finally, here are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31st. Be sure to wrap up your time with them before they leave. Alternatively, you can purchase the game with a 20 percent discount and keep them in your library.

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The subscription service is also available on Android and iOS. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month. Plus, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass enables access to cloud gaming on a number of devices including mobile, console, PC, and select Samsung TVs.

Image credit: Interior Night

Source: Xbox