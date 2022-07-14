Amazon Prime Day 2022 was ‘record breaking’ and Prime Members saved over $1.7 billion

The positive news Amazon was looking for has occurred.

After cancelling its popular 2-day Prime Day savings event due to COVID-19, Amazon announced today that its most recent Prime Day 2022 was ‘the biggest’ in terms of savings for Prime members and revenue.

In a press release, Amazon noted that worldwide its members purchased over 300 million items and saved over $1.7 billion. In addition, the company states that “more than 100,000 items per minute during this year’s Prime Day event.”

As for the best selling products, the runaway success were Amazon Devices (Fire TV Sticks, Echo Show, Blink), LANEIGE and NuFACE; Apple Watch Series 7; diapers and wipes from Pampers and The Honest Company; kitchen essentials from Rachael Ray, Le Creuset, and Hamilton Beach; VTech and LeapFrog toys; Vital Proteins Collagen Whey; Levi’s apparel and accessories; Chemical Guys car wash products; and pet products from NUTRO, TEMPTATIONS, and GREENIES.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, who look forward to this event every year, and we’re thrilled to have delivered incredible savings to them once again,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. “This special event is made possible because of the support of our employees, vendors, and sellers, and I want to give a big thank you to all of them for making this a Prime Day to remember.”

Source: Amazon