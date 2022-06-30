Shaw launches new internet tier for businesses

Shaw has launched a new internet tier to provide businesses with access to 2Gbps.

The Fibre+ Gig 2.0 will give Western Canadian businesses of any size access to the speed and bandwidth needed to power applications and cloud services. Shaw says the service is ideal for companies functioning in multiple locations using various connected technology services simultaneously, such as Wi-Fi and point-of-sale systems.

“Businesses are more connected today than ever before, and with more technology powering their front and backend operations, they need access to fast and reliable internet services that can keep pace with their needs,” Katherine Emberly, Shaw’s business division president, said.

New business internet customers can access the unlimited data tier for $195 a month. New SmartWi-Fi customers will pay $205 a month. Both plans are available for a three-year term.

More information is available on business.shaw.ca

Source: Shaw