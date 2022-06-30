fbpx
WhatsApp is adding more variety for emoji reactions

Hundreds of new emoji reactions are on the way to WhatsApp

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jun 30, 20224:02 PM EDT
WhatsApp is adding more emoji capabilities with its new emoji reactions option for when you want to react to a message.

The emoji reaction feature launched in May 2022, and it’s now receiving an upgrade regarding to the amount of emojis you can use. The update is still in beta form but a screenshot from WABetaInfo shows a ‘+’ icon on the end of the emojis that suggests it’s on the way.

By tapping on the new button, hundreds of emojis can be accessed from Unicode emoji. However, it’s only available for beta testers and was teased by Mark Zuckerberg, with no official release date.

WhatsApp is also in the process of developing creative avatars for video calls and messaging others.

Sources: WABetaInfo Via: Android Police

