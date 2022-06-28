Here’s everything that was shown in June’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nintendo aired a new ‘Direct Mini: Partner Showcase,’ a pre-recorded presentation dedicated to third-party games coming to Switch.

Notably, this event was released on-demand, so reveals began hitting the web immediately as people skipped through the video and press releases went out en masse.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all of the announcements, in chronological order:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak — new footage from the expansion launching on June 30th

Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition — launching on October 6th

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — new puzzle adventure game launching in 2023

Super Bomberman R 2 — launching in 2023

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection — collection of 10 GBA Mega Man games coming in 2023

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac — Pac-Man World remake coming on August 26th

Blanc — new narrative adventure game releasing in February 2023

Return to Monkey Island — releasing sometime later this year

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — new trailer confirming October 20th release date, special June 29th Ubisoft presentation focused on the game

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise — new roguelite game launching on June 28th

Railgrade — new railway building sim coming this fall

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright — RPG port coming to Switch on August 18th

Sonic Frontiers — new trailer for the open-world Sonic game, releasing on Switch and other platforms this holiday

Disney Dreamlight Valley — Disney life sim, launching in early access on Switch on September 6th [developed by Canada’s Gameloft Montreal]

Live a Live — the RPG remake got a new trailer, confirmation of a free eShop demo releasing June 28th (first three chapters, and progress carries over to the full game, which launches on July 22nd)

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom — farming sim coming this fall

Minecraft Legends — Switch trailer for the recently revealed action-strategy game, coming to Switch and other platforms next year

Dragon Quest Treasures — RPG spin-off coming to Switch on December 9th

Sizzle reel featuring previously announced/released games, including Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (available now), Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (July 28th), No Man’s Sky (October 7th) and A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version (October 18th)

Portal: Companion Collection — a bundle of Portal and Portal 2 releasing June 28th

Harvestella — a new life sim RPG from Square Enix, releasing on November 4th

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal — all confirmed to be coming to Switch, starting with P5R on October 21st (the games were recently confirmed for Xbox, PlayStation and PC)

What are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Nintendo/Atlus