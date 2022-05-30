Google is reportedly working on an unknown high-end Pixel smartphone

Google might be working on the heavily rumoured Pixel ‘Ultra’ high-end smartphone.

9to5Google has spotted bits of coding pertaining to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but in addition to those, the publication also found codenames for the Pixel 7a and, possibly, the Pixel foldable. Lastly, there seems to be another fifth Pixel device of which 9to5 is unsure.

This unknown fifth device would sport a display that’s capable of a 120Hz refresh rate and features a 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution. The device’s screen also measures 71x155mm, which seems to be shorter and thinner than the Pixel 6 Pro, but this does not include the bezel, so it’s hard to be sure. Finally, it sports Google’s Tensor chipset.

It’s unclear what exactly is this device, but it features similar specs to the 6 Pro and 7 Pro flagship Google handsets. With that in mind, the handset is obviously flagship-level, and the only other way it can fit in Google’s lineup is if it’s a smartphone that’s even better than the company’s current lineup.

However, an ‘Ultra pixel’ smartphone has been rumoured for half a decade at this point, so I wouldn’t put much weight behind any leaks that would suggest the possibility of this handset.

Source: 9to5Google