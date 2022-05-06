Chatr Mobile is offering 3GB of bonus data for six months

Chatr Mobile is offering a flash sale featuring 3GB of bonus data for six months.

This flash sale is available until May 9th. Below are all of the offers:

$70 for 23GB with 500MB with autopay

$60 for 18GB with 500MB with autopay

$50 for 13GB with 500MB with autopay

$40 for 7.5GB with 500MB with autopay

$35 for 5.5GB with 500MB with autopay

$25 for 3.5GB with 500MB with autopay

After six months you’ll lose the extra 3GB of data, however.

These plans also come with unlimited Canada/US Talk, unlimited text, 3G speeds, voicemail and more. To clarify, the autopay bonus is when you sign up for automatic payment withdrawals from your debit or credit card accounts.

Source: Chatr