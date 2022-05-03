The OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera is more fun than you’d expect

The OnePlus 10 Pro has kind of been swept under the rug this year. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s not a fun phone to use.

Specifically, the camera is a ton of fun, and it’s hard to go back to phones without fun additions like XPan Mode or 150-degree wide angles lenses. If you want to learn more about the phone, you can check out our full review, but if all you care about is deep-diving into the camera, make sure to check out our full video explaining why this camera should be taken seriously.

It’s hard to put into words, but the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera is full of character and fun shooting modes that make the iPhone’s default camera app seem a little too simple, even if it is doing more behind the scenes with computational photography.

It’s not that the OnePlus 10 Pro is objectively better than Samsung and Apple. Both of those more prominent brands take better photos that might be more pleasing to the eye, but OnePlus has more character and, in turn, feels more like a film camera to me.