Samsung’s Mother’s Day sale discounts phones, foldables and watches

With Mother’s Day weekend coming up, Samsung is offering a variety of promotions.
Here are the deals below:
- $80 off all Galaxy Watch 4 models
- Free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with the purchase of the Galaxy Flip 3
Free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (Black only) with the purchase of Galaxy Fold 3
- 512GB & 256GB Fold 3 – $185 off
- 256GB & 128GB Flip 3 – $220 off
- 1TB, 512GB, 256GB & 128GB S22 Ulta – $125 off
- 256GB, 128GB S22 – $125 off
- 256GB & 128GB S21 FE – $150 off
- S20 FE – $110 off
- A53 – $60 off
- A13 – $30 off
You can check out all of the Mother’s Day sales, here. These offers are available until May 8th.