Bell adds speed caps on its two cheapest wireless plans

Bell has added speed caps on its ‘Essential’ and ‘Lite’ wireless plans, as pointed out by a MobileSyrup reader.

The telecom company confirmed to MobileSyrup that the change was made on April 13th and applies to new customers.

The ‘Lite’ wireless plan costs $55 a month and offers 10GB of data with speeds now capped at 150 Mbps on a 4G network.

The ‘Essential’ plan has 25GB of data for $85 a month. It offers access to their 5G network but it’s important to note this is not the fastest service Bell has to offer. The 25GB plan is only available at speeds up to 250Mbps.

In comparison, Bell lists data access for its ‘Ultimate’ and ‘Ultimate 50’ plans “on their fastest available 5G speeds.” This text is not available under the ‘Essential’ plan.

A similar change was also made on Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus. Their bring your own phone plans have long offered services at 4G speeds. But that service is now capped at speeds up to 150 Mbps.

Bell is following in the footsteps of Telus. The company added speed caps of 250Mbps and 1Gbps on its mobile plans in February.

Thanks James