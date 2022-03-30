Check out these promotions from Amazon’s ‘Daily Deals’ store

Amazon Canada has discounted several Bluetooth speakers and headphones, along with promotions on Samsung and Anker products as part of its ‘Daily Deals’ promotion.

Check out some of the deals below:

Save up to 38 percent on Anker Bluetooth Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB: $1,039.99 (regularly $1,259.99)

Save up to 30 percent on Anker Bluetooth Speakers

TP-Link Tapo Smart Cam Pan Tilt Home WiFi Camera: $44.99 (regularly $49.99)

Save up to 20 percent on Anker Charging Accessories

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Microphone: $379 (regularly $449)

Save up to 34 percent on Select ASUS Devices

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) — Gray: $352.18 (regularly $429.99)

Save up to 31 percent on Select Microsoft PC Accessories

Bose Sport Earbuds — True Wireless Earphones — Bluetooth Headphones: $189 (regularly $235)

Save up to 14 percent on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.30inch AMOLED Touchscreen Convertible Laptop with S-Pen – Intel i7, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $1,329.99 (regularly $1,729.99)

Save up to 24 percent on select Corsair PC components

Acer Chromebook, 14-inch FHD IPS, Touch, ICQ N4120, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Chrome OS: $349.99 (regularly $449.99)

Save up to 34 percent on Samsung Monitors

