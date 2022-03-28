Epic Games’ Spring Sale discounts titles up to 75 percent off

Epic Games is offering a variety of games until April 7th where you can save up to 75 percent off.
Some of the games on the list include Red Dead Redemption 2, Deathloop, Cyberpunk 2077 and Far Cry 6.
- Deathloop: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Farming Simulator 2: now $47.99, was $59.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits: now $32.49, was $49.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Far Cry 6: $39.99, was $79.99
- Disco Elysium: Final Cut: now $17.59, was $43.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: now $29.99, was $59.99
You can check out the list of games here.
Via: RedFlagDeals