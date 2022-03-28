B.C government announces funding to improve cellular service along Highway 3

Rogers is serving as the provider on a project that will improve cellular coverage along Highway 3 in B.C.

The project will add 11 cell towers to expand coverage by 92 kilometres between Hope and Keremeos. The B.C. government says the project will improve traveller safety as they continue to strengthen highway infrastructure following recent flooding.

Cellular coverage on the highway is “intermittent,” with gaps between Hope and Manning Park and Princeton and Keremeos being the most challenging.

“Cellular coverage along key transport routes like Highway 3 is important for both commercial and recreational travellers, as it will enable people to stay connected and to access road safety updates and important emergency services while on the road,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, said.

The project comes with a $9.7 million price tag. The Government of B.C. is investing up to $3.1 million, and Rogers will fund the remaining balance.

Rogers will complete the project in the fall of 2024.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Government of B.C.