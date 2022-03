Here are the new Netflix Originals in April 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This April, Netflix Original shows and movies like Ozark: Season 4, Part 2, Elite Season 5, Heartstopper, Russian Doll Season 2 and the new Netflix anime, Bubble. Netflix is also airing the final episodes of Grace and Frankie this April.

This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in April, click here.

Below are all the Netflix Originals coming this month:

Coming Soon

Hold Tight — Netflix Series (Poland)

The Taming of the Shrew — Netflix Film (Poland)

April 1st

April 5th

April 6th

April 7th

Return to Space — Netflix Documentary

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary (South Africa)

April 8th

April 9th

My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Our Blues — Netflix Series (South Korea)

April 12th

April 13th

April 14th

April 15th

April 16th

April 19th

April 20th

The Marked Heart — Netflix Series (Colombia)

Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Turning Point — Netflix Film (Italy)

Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series (Turkey)

April 21st

All About Gila — Netflix Comedy (Spain)

He’s Expecting — Netflix Series (Japan)

April 22nd

April 26th

David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy

April 27th

April 28th

April 29th