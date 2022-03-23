Eastern Ontario getting new 753 area code starting March 26

Ontario will get a new area code starting on March 26th.

According to a release from the Telecommunications Alliance, a new 753 area code will join the region currently served by 343 and 613 in Ontario, which is Ottawa and surrounding Eastern Ontario.

Interestingly, the 613 code was one of the 86 original North American area codes assigned in October of 1947. Area code 343 joined it in 2010.

The Telecommunications Alliance says the new 753 area code comes in response to increasing demand for phone numbers in the region. The addition will help ensure that residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand going forward.

“The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on March 26. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code,” explained Kelly T. Walsh, program manager at the Canadian Numbering Administrator, in the release.

The new area code won’t change existing numbers in the region and local calling areas will remain unchanged. Local calls will require the full 10-digit number. The additional also won’t change special three-digit numbers like 911.

Finally, the Telecommunications Alliance says that businesses using communications systems that restrict long-distance calling will need to add 753 as a local area code.

Those interested in learning more can check out the release here or the Telecommunications Alliance website for more details about new area codes in Canada.

Source: Telecommunications Alliance