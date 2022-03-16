Eastlink launches its 5G network in Nova Scotia

Eastlink launched its first 5G network sites in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The network is powered through Ericsson’s radio access network, delivering faster speeds, ultra-low latency, and better bandwidth.

The 5G network is available in 18 sites across the city. The company notes it will announce further coverage outside the city in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to launch the most transformative technological advancement in mobile after several years of network investment and prep work,” Jeff Gillham, Eastlink’s CEO, said in a statement. “Our world is more connected than ever, and our customers count on us to be ready for whatever the future brings. Access to 5G will help our customers manage the increasing busyness and connectivity of their everyday lives and introduce new innovations and business opportunities required to compete on the global stage.”

The company is the first to entirely remove 3G services in Canada to make more room for 5G network capabilities.

Source: Eastlink