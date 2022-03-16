Starlink offers faster download speeds in majority of provinces: report

Starlink has hit a milestone in Canada.

According to a recent analysis by Ookla, Starlink’s median download speed for the fourth quarter of 2021 pulled in front of fixed broadband download speeds.

The data, collected from Speedtest, showed the SpaceX company’s download speeds hit a median of 106.64Mbps. Comparatively, fixed broadband had speeds of 96.39Mbps.

Ookla’s Q3 analysis showed Starlink was trailing behind with download speeds of 84.55Mbps compared to 90.67Mbps for fixed broadband.

Starlink’s download speeds pulled ahead of fixed broadband in seven of the country’s ten provinces during the recent quarter. Download speeds from both sources were comparable in New Brunswick, and fixed broadband was faster in Alberta and B.C. The analysis notes that the two Western provinces have better access to fiber-to-the-home, connecting fiber directly to residences and businesses.

The company’s median upload speed is still trailing at 12.82Mbps compared to 21.66Mbps for fixed broadband. Starlink’s latency is also much higher at 55ms compared to 11 ms.

But the report notes Canada shouldn’t ignore the satellite operator.

“Starlink should be considered a viable option compared to fixed broadband in Canada, especially for rural consumers or those without access to fast fixed broadband options like fiber,” the report states.

Source: Ookla