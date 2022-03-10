Samsung starts rolling out promised fix for GOS app throttling

Samsung started rolling out its promised fix for the ongoing performance throttling issue plaguing its flagship Galaxy S devices.

XDA Developers spotted reports from Galaxy S22 series users in South Korea who received an update that adds a “Game Performance Management Mode” to the Game Booster app. That should allow users to override the Game Optimizing Service (GOS) performance throttling and eek more performance out of their handsets (as long as they’re willing to put up with some extra heat and reduced battery life).

At the time of publication, Samsung hadn’t provided a timeline of when the update would arrive in other regions.

It also remains unclear if the update fully addresses the problem.

Users accused Samsung of throttling the performance of some 10,000 apps with GOS, including games, social media apps, and more. In a recently published FAQ page, Samsung said GOS didn’t impact anything beyond games.

Samsung has been under fire for its implementation of GOS, particularly because the performance throttling didn’t apply to benchmarking apps. Some felt that by not applying throttling to benchmarking apps, results weren’t an accurate portrayal of real-world performance. The debacle resulted in GeekBench removing results for Galaxy S flagships dating back to the S10 line over “benchmark manipulation.”

Hopefully, the update from Samsung sufficiently corrects the problem. If not, the GOS debacle could continue to tarnish the company’s reputation going forward.

Source: XDA Developers Via: Engadget