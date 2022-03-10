Pixel feature drops will now roll out early to beta users

Pixel feature drops aren’t monthly releases, but they still appear pretty regularly. Google is currently rolling out another Pixel feature drop, but this is one is for June 2022.

Google recently confirmed that you can get the beta versions of these quarterly drops as part of the Pixel beta program. So any device from Pixel 4 to Pixel 6 can receive feature drops before they release for anyone else.

Oddly, the March 2022 Pixel drop was delayed for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but if you’re part of the Android 12 QPR beta program, you’ll get the June Pixel feature drop. This means Pixel 6 users can access the June feature drop before the March one.

Google hasn’t said exactly what’s available on the new drop, but it’s likely an official blog post will appear soon. You can sign up for the Android 12 QPR beta, here.

Source: Google Via: Android Police