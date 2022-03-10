Google Messages users can now receive iPhone reactions as emojis

Google has added new features to its Android Messages app that make interacting with iPhone users a better experience.

Reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emoji on text messages — just like when you message your Android friends. This feature was available for Google Messages beta users starting last month, but it’s now rolling out for everyone.

Another new Messages app feature sorts your messages into ‘personal’ and ‘business’ tabs. One-time password messages will be deleted after 24 hours. Additionally, you’ll get nudges to reply to messages if you miss them.

Google Messages will also offer grammar corrections on Gboard now, but this only works with English (U.S.).

The Live Transcribe that’s preinstalled on Pixel and Samsung phones no provides real-time speech-to-text captions offline.

Lastly, Nearby Share is releasing to all devices Android 6+ devices, and you can now share with multiple people at a time.

Source: Google