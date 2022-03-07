Nintendo Switch Online mobile app finally gets basic features like online friends lists

The Nintendo Switch Online mobile app has received a major ‘2.0.0’ update that finally adds a number of basic features.

Most notably, this includes friends lists, so you can now see who’s online and what they’re playing. The update also lets you change your online status and view your own friend code. These are all features that were previously only available on the Switch itself.

It’s unclear why it took this long for the nearly five-year-old app to receive these updates, especially considering the official PlayStation and Xbox mobile apps have offered such functionality for quite some time. That said, Switch Online in general has always lagged behind its peers, as the mobile app is the only official way to chat with friends while playing Switch games online.

The Switch Online update also refreshes the app’s design, per Nintendo’s official notes.

You can download the Switch Online app on iOS and Android.