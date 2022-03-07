Hacker group breached Samsung servers, personal data still safe

Samsung has confirmed that a hacker group breached the company’s servers, but that personal data wasn’t accessed.

The South Korean phone maker shared a statement with Bloomberg and SamMobile confirming data breach. This hacker group is also responsible for Nvidia’s private data breach and threatened to post the data online.

Samsung says that the hackers obtained source code related to its Galaxy smartphones and other Android devices, but no personal data tied to customers or staff was obtained.

There was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption.

The company says it has put stronger security measures since the breach. It’s unclear why Samsung was attacked, but in Nvidia’s case, the hacker group has attempted to blackmail the company into going open-source with its GPU drivers and to remove crypto mining limiters.

Source: Bloomberg, SamMobile Via: 9to5Google