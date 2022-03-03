Samsung, Telus announce deployment of new mission critical network tech

Samsung and Telus announced the successful deployment of “Canada’s first next-generation Mission Critical Push-to-X (MCPTX) services.”

According to a press release from Samsung, the MCPTX deployment on Telus’ network will help equip Canada’s first responders with ” the information and data they need to more accurately assess emergency situations.” It should also help improve responsiveness and operational efficiency.

Samsung shared several examples of how MCPTX will enhance communication in public safety scenarios. For first responders, Samsung says MCPTX tech will help share knowledge and expertise from first responders in different locations or across different agencies. That can include things like communicating in real-time to quickly resolve a public emergency or quickly sharing information like video or maps to first responders.

Another example relates to cellular usage — MCPTX enables priority access for first responders, helpful during catastrophic events where cell usage tends to spike significantly.

Samsung also shared the idea of a connected ambulance that could allow paramedics to share critical information and connect with emergency room doctors to start treatment remotely.

Finally, Samsung suggested that MCPTX could interface with traffic control by disseminating emergency vehicle route maps to intersections, allowing for “green lights” all along the route.

Telus says its MCPTX service will be available with priority access to commercial users on Telus’ network. Moreover, the carrier is actively trialling the service with select customers and will offer wider commercial availability later in 2022.

Those interested can learn more about Samsung’s network solutions here and about Telus’ efforts to support first responders here.

Source: Samsung