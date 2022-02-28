Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win promotion is back with $100 million in prizes

Tim Hortons discontinued its ‘Roll Up The Rim’ cups back in early 2020 due to COVID-19-related concerns. Now, the coffee chain is back with its promotion and has over $100 million in prizes to give away.

The limited-time promotion starts March 7th and runs until April 3rd. According to Tim Hortons, customers will get one roll for each eligible item purchased, which includes almost all hot and cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps.

“Roll Up To Win is one of our most loved and anticipated programs of the year for Tims guests and we can’t wait to kick things off on March 7,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons, in a recent statement. “With the addition of new bonus Rolls for mobile orders and over $100 million in prizes available to be won, we’re giving guests more reasons than ever before to play Roll Up To Win — and once again, every Roll wins!”

You made it! #RollUpToWin is back on March 7th and every roll wins 🎉 You ready? — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) February 28, 2022

It’s worth noting that you need to scan the Tims app or your physical Tims Rewards card before you pay for your order. After that, log into the Tims app and head to the ‘Roll Up To Win’ promotion banner to view the digital roll(s) you have accumulated.

Additionally, you also need to be enrolled in the Tims Rewards program, which currently offers 70 points for simply signing up.

Check out the prizes to be won below:

2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicle — 15 to be won

6-Night Vacation at Hilton hotels — 10 to be won

2-Night Weekend Getaway with Hilton – 150 to be won

7-Night CanaDream RV Vacation — 10 to be won

Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass ­– 750 to be won

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV — 100 to be won

Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphone — 100 to be won

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 — 20 to be won

1-Month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC — 150,000 to be won

$1,000 American Express Prepaid Card — 234 to be won

Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex — 50 to be won

Free Cineplex Store Digital Rental Code — 70,000 to be won

$10 off a Home Premiere Rental Code on Cineplex® Store — 20,000 to be won

$5,000 Home Hardware eGift Card — 10 to be won

$100 Home Hardware eGift Card — 1,000 to be won

The Bay $100 eGift Card — 50 to be won

The Bay $10 Promotional eGift Card — 100,000 to be won

JOURNIE Rewards Fuel for a Year card — 10 to be won

7¢/L discount on your next 50L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards — 250,000 to be won

5¢/L discount on your next 100L of fuel with JOURNIE Rewards — 250,000 to be won

$20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card — 20,000 to be won

SN NOW 3-month sports streaming subscription — 100,000 to be won

Special Edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 12L Harbour Bucket — 250 to be won

Special Edition Tim Hortons x Chilly Moose 55L Ice Box — 50 to be won

25 percent Off ChillyMoose.ca Digital Promo Code — 250,000 to be won

$10 Crave Digital Promo Code — 100,000 to be won

PKG Carry Goods Travel Essentials Bundle — 300 to be won

$40 Off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca Discount Code — 100,000 to be won

50 percent Off the Tim Hortons collection at PKGshop.ca Discount Code — 200,000 to be won

Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds — 1,500 to be won

40 percent Off Skullcandy.ca Digital Promo Code — 4,000,000 to be won

1-Year subscription to The Athletic — 1,000 to be won

3-Month subscription to The Athletic — 300,000 to be won

$25 Tim Card — 45,000 to be won

Coffee Prizes — more than 9.8 million to be won

Donut Prizes — more than 4.2 million to be won

Double or Triple Points on your next MO&P Order — 20,000,000 to be won

Tims Rewards points prizes — more than 21.7 million prizes to be won

Find more information about the promotion here.

Image credit: Tim Hortons

Source: Tim Hortons