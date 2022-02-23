Stingray to debut new TikTok Radio in Canada and the United States

Montreal, Quebec-based Stingray Music has announced a partnership with short video platform TikTok to launch a new TikTok radio service on its platform.

The first-of-its-kind radio service will expose Stingray users access to top music that is trending on TikTok. “Listeners will enjoy hearing music the TikTok community loves, including viral hits, throwbacks, and songs from the next generation of rising stars,” reads Stingray’s release about the new addition.

In addition, a TikTok Radio playlist will be offered via the Air Canada In-Flight Entertainment system whenever you’re flying with Air Canada.

The radio service is live for Stingray users in the United States starting today, whereas Canadian users would need to wait until tomorrow, Thursday, February 24th.

“TikTok is redefining the way that fans discover and rediscover music, and this collaboration with Stingray will allow more people to tap into the culture and trends that start on our platform,” said Dan Page, head of global business development, TikTok.

The radio service will be refreshed multiple times per week to feature the most used and played songs on TikTok, along with songs from ‘Top of the Week,’ ‘Top of the Year’ and ‘Top New Songs’ charts.

Additionally, if you have the Stingray TV Music Video app (free for subscribers) you’ll be able to tune in to the TikTok Radio playlist, which will also feature music videos from current trending TikTok songs.

Stingray is a free-to-use music streaming app that is available to download on iOS, Android, the web and through select TV providers. You can choose to subscribe to Stingray Premium and get access to superior audio quality, unlimited skips, family account sharing and no ads for $0.99/month for the first three months and $3.99/month thereafter.

Image credit: Stingray Music

Source: Stingray