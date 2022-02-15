fbpx
Today’s Wordle might be different for you and your friends

The New York Times has removed some solutions that it believes to be insensitive, offensive or obscure.

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Feb 15, 202211:00 AM EST
Wordle, the popular word-guessing puzzle game that was recently acquired by The New York Times, has decoupled from the original version of the game.

Following the acquisition, The New York Times rolled out a new URL for Wordle that differs from the original ‘powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle‘ URL (which now redirects to the Times’ URL). As of Wordle #241, which was released today, February 15th, the solution for each Wordle will be different on both versions of the game.

The initial changes to the solution list were first spotted by BoingBoing on February 11th. The publisher said that The New York Times’ version of the game has had some upcoming solutions, including ‘agora,’ ‘lynch,’ ‘pupal,’ ‘slave’ and ‘wench,’ removed.

Further, words like ‘darky,’ ‘spics,’ ‘gooks’ and ‘coons’ were removed from the list of accepted guesses too.

If you haven’t completed today’s Wordle, and don’t want to be spoiled, please stop reading. If you’ve already completed Wordle #241, or are unbothered about spoilers, continue reading.

Wordle #241’s solution on the regular version of the game is ‘agora,’ whereas the NYT version’s solution is ‘aroma.’

Australian journalist Michael Slezak on Twitter got in touch with the NYT over the discrepancy in the two versions and was told that they are “updating the word list over time to remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words.”

While not a monumental change, it has upset some users who can no longer compare with their friends’ solutions.

