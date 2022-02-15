What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late February 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Microsoft adds games to its service in two different waves and now the company has revealed what’s coming out in the second half of February.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Cloud) EA Play — February 15th

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) — February 17th

Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) — February 17th

Total War: Warhammer III (PC) — February 17th

Roboquest (Game Preview) (PC) — February 22nd

Galactic Civilizations III (PC) — February 24th

Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) — February 24th

Alice: Madness Returns (PC) — February 28th

And, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on February 28th:

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console and PC)

Killer Queen Black (Console and Cloud)

Stealk Inc 2 (Cloud and Console)

Touhou Luna Nights (Cloud, Console and PC)

Additionally, Respawn’s Titanfall will leave EA Play for Console and PC on March 1st.

Exclusively for Game Pass Ultimate members, Xbox has added Touch Controls to six more games ready to play from the cloud.

Dreamscaper

Firewatch

Lake

The Pedestrian

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Image credit: Microsoft