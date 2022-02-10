Access Communications acquires rural wireless internet provider KRAKR

Saskatchewan-based telecommunications service provider Access Communications announced the acquisition of local rural wireless internet provider KRAKR Enterprises.

KRAKR is based in Estavan, Saskatchewan, and serves customers in the southeast and southwest of the province. Access says the acquisition will add 70 new towers to its rural wireless network, bringing the total coverage area to over 200,000 square kilometres in Saskatchewan.

Moreover, Access says the deal will preserve the Estevan workforce and, in the coming months, increase it as Access seeks to grow its rural wireless operations in southern Saskatchewan.

“Access has an important role to play in bridging the rural-urban digital divide. This deal will position Access to better serve the underserved areas of our province and expand our rural wireless footprint,” said Access CEO Jim Deane in a press release.

Brandon Rosengren, CEO of KRAKR Enterprises, noted that Access’ commitment to community was a “key factor” in the decision, saying:

“Our goal from day one was to deliver leading-edge technology to rural Saskatchewan, to improve the quality of life. And that’s what Access is all about – giving back to the communities they serve.”

Access says it will soon offer AccessRural internet services to the areas surrounding Avonlea, Carlyle, Estevan, Frontier, Gull Lake, Shaunavon, Swift Current, Weyburn, and more. Customers can learn more about Access internet on the company’s website.

Source: Access