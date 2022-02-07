fbpx
Samsung Canada announces new Valentine’s Day promotion

Offering discounts on a variety of devices

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 7, 20226:17 PM EST
This Valentine’s Day, Samsung Canada is offering a few devices at a discounted rate.

Samsung Canada’s Valentine’s Day promotion is available from February 7th to February 17th.

Here are the deals below:

You can check out Samsung’s website for more information.

Source: Samsung 

