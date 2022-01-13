Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [January 13 – January 19]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Buy a new phone online and save $50, shop now.
- Unlimited Share 100 plan is $15/mo. cheaper and Unlimited 20, 40, 60 and Canada/US plans are $10/mo cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions.
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans.
- Various phone accessories on sale
Ongoing deals:
- $50 Promo plan with 10 GB of non-shareable data. For new activations only. (QC)
- Enjoy 25 GB at max. speeds for $65/mo. on Québec’s best network.
- Get 20GB of data for only $50/month on Canada’s best network.
- Trade in your device and get a minimum of $100 towards a new one.
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get three lines with unlimited data and no overages for an average of $55/month.
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $200 per line.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Trade-in your old device and save
- Get six months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
New deals:
- This week’s Fido XTRA: A contest!
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $150 down and $33.34/mo with Fido Payment Program.
- Apple iPad 7 is on clearance
- Apple iPad (8th Generation) certified pre-owned available for $0 down
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4 and $6.50 Credit Per Month on the certified pre-owned ZTE Grand X View 4
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $35 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 75u or 150u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- Don’t wait. iPhone 12 mini for $0 down!
- Each month, all year long, 10 Fido customers will win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service.
- Various smartphones on deals
- Accessories you want for $0 down
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 25GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Trade-in your old device for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, save $480 with selected 24-month plans and the Take-Back Credit.
- Combine a 24-month Mobile plan to a Helix plan and get a $10 monthly discount.
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- Deals and monthly savings on various smartphones
Ongoing deals:
- Save $24/month on 400 Internet and enjoy the best Wi-Fi technology in Québec
- Save $52/month on 60 Internet with 39 TV channels.
- Vrai and Club Illico are offered for six months with any subscription to a Helix Internet and TV or Helix TV App Plan.
- Save up to $720/year with multiline plans
- Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $10 to $15 per line each month (depends on the number of lines)
- For a limited time, Vrai is offered for six months when you add it to your mobile plan
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four
- Get extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- Get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 10GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
New deals:
- For a limited time, when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone XR, XS Max, Xs & X.
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $158 upfront with a Tab Plus and $33/mo.
Ongoing deals:
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone 11, SE, 12 Pro, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro Max
- Get the Moto G Power for $6/ month with the Tab. That’s $171 in savings.
- Get 12 GB of data for only $45/month
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30, $40, $45 and $55 both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
New deals:
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- Promo on Unlimited data 40GB for $90/mo & 60GB for $100/mo with six months of free Apple Music and of Disney+, Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (main regions)
- Score the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $25/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years on Rogers Infinite plans.
- Score the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 6, or Series SE for up to 40% off with financing. Plus, get an Apple Watch plan free for 24 months on an eligible Rogers Infinite plan
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $65/mo. MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Promo on the 40GB $75 plan and 60GB $85 plan with six months of free Apple Music and of Disney+, Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Unlimited data of 20GB + 6 months of free Apple Music for $80/mo (main regions)
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone.
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $25/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Get iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $9.33/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11
- Get iPhone 13 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $10/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11.
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $15/mo for 24 months with financing and select plans with Upfront Edge
- Add a family member to your Rogers Infinite plan starting at $45/mo. after a $15/mo discount for MB, SK, QC and $55/mo. for main regions
- Stay connected anywhere with the new mobile internet plan
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line and enjoy 40 GB of data (main regions)
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Get up to 3 months of Google One on us when you sign up through Rogers.
- Sign up for Apple Music and get your first six months free on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Save up to $350 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back
- Save $5 to $10 per month on selected plans
- Comprehensive protection from $55 per month and up to a bonus $250 bill credit
- Save up to $389 on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with Bring-It-Back
- Get up to $396 off Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with Bring-It-Back
- Add Pik TV for only $10/mo with TELUS Internet. (BC &AB)
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa (BC &AB)
- Get a FREE 55″ Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV (BC &AB)
- Telus PureFibre Gig Internet now with Wi‑Fi 6 – from $89/mo. (BC &AB)
- Get a smart start to your year with three amazing services – from $105/mo. (BC & AB)
- The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is here. Save up to $368 on the latest Samsung smartphone with Bring-It-Back
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Get up to $396 off Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with Bring-It-Back
- Save up to $207 on Google Pixel 6 with Bring-It-Back
- Protect your home with SmartHome Security and get up to $250 in bill credits (QC) and $300 in (ON)
- Shop plans and save up to $720 per year with Telus Family Discount
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhones.
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
Ongoing deals:
- Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online
- Get 5GB of data for as low as $45 with a family of four in MB, SK, QC and for $55 in main regions
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan
- Get your TELUS 2022 calendar as a gift.
- Get 25% off select Xiaomi devices.
- Get 20GB of high-speed data for $70/mo in MB, SK, QC, and 80/mo in main regions.
- Unlimited 40 includes exclusive access to unlimited international messaging and visual voicemail 25, and Unlimited 50 Can-US Includes exclusive access to Can-US roaming, unlimited international messaging and visual voicemail 25
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy any iPhone
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate a line with Telus. (all regions)
Noticeable price changes:
Chat more with free international calling
New deals:
- Great deals on certified pre-owned Samsung Galaxy A12, Google Pixel 4A and Apple iPhone XR
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
Ongoing deas:
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay for $35/mo
- Share more with a $30 Refer-a-Friend reward
- Connect more with 2GB of free data
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- Get referred, and you’ll receive a one-time $10 credit
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
New deals:
- 6GB for $45/mo. Plus member benefits
- Get four months of Youtube Premium with Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Get two months of YouTube Premium with Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Get iPhone 12 with value-packed plans plus Member Benefits.
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and bonus credit of $150 on top of your device’s trade-in value.
Ongoing deals:
- Shop online and save $50
- Unlimited Internet starting from $39/mo. Plus, get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Internet + TV from $70/mo. Plus get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card
- New Prepaid plans from $22/mo. exclusively for Quebec
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the $22, $24 and $29 Prepaid plan
- Get a value-packed plan and Member Benefits when you bring your own phone.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $32, $35, $41, $46, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans
- Bonus 500MB data with $31, $34, $37, $43, $48, $53 and $58 prepaid plans
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- Get up to 20GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 15GB bonus data on $60 and $75/mo plan, 24GB bonus on the $80/mo plan and 20GB bonus on the $85 and $115/mo Canada/US plan.
- Samsung Galaxy A12 is available for $40/mo. and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $50/mo.
- Bring your own phone plan: Get a 5GB bonus with $35 plan, 10GB bonus with the $40 plan.
- Get Google Pixel 6 for $22/mo. with 12GB fast LTE data.
- Get an extra $150 in MyTab Bonus Savings when you trade in any phone and activate a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on a 2-year term.
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $20/mo with 25GB Fast LTE Data
- Bring your own phone plan: Get a 15GB bonus with a $70 plan, a 20 GB bonus with an $80 plan and a 20 GB bonus on Canada/US $80 plan.
Ongoing deals:
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of Fast LTE Data for only $19/mo. for 12 months
- Get unlimited freedom home internet for $55/mo. Available in AB and BC
- iPhone 13 20GB Fast LTE Data for $20/mo.
- Moto One 5G Ace and iPhone SE are available for $40/mo.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $40, $45 and $50 plans and $10 digital discount on the $55, $80, $90 and $90 Canada/US Bring your own phone plans.
- Add a line with 3 GB data for $20/mo.
- 20 GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online.
New deals:
- Trade in for the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G and get a bonus of $310 on top of your trade-in value.
- Get 15% off when you buy two or more regular-priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Save an extra $20 per month when you bring your own device. Available to new customers.
- Three great ways to save – Save $10 per month off your plan for 24 months or Save $200 on a new device or Get an extra 5 GB of data per month for 24 months.
Ongoing deals:
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Save $20/mo. off any voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for three months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ and get your first month free!
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
New deals:
- Save $10/month when you add a line to your mobile service with Family Share
- Get 30GB of Big Data for $60/mo.
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $0 down + $150 trade-in bonus
- Find a deal with the Trade-Up program and trade in your device from any carrier for an immediate store credit towards a new phone.
- Bring Your Own Device and get a great Worry-Free Data plan.
- Upgrade Earlier With easyUp
Ongoing deals:
- Get 12GB of rollover data for $50/mo.
- Get up to $200 when you Switch
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Get your first three months FREE on any Smart Home & Security plan
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
Ongoing deals:
- You will each receive a $50 referral bonus on their two-month anniversary with Fizz
- Get 30 GB with any phone purchase.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
New deals:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G – Level up your everyday with $150 off your MyTab when you trade in any phone.
Ongoing deals:
- Fibre+ Gig & Total TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Total TV
- Fibre+ Gig & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25 & Limited TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Mobile By The Gig
- Fibre+ 300, Total TV & Mobile By The Gig
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Get Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE for only $25/mo when paired with a Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet plan
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5 percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- $25 account bonus + free sim with $50 top-up
- MaxWest Nitro 5C phone with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Bonus 1 GB data for three months new activations only.
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
Ongoing deals:
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $60 ( main regions)
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC