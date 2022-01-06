Microsoft testing improved AirPod support in Windows 11 Insider build

Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 11 build to ‘Dev channel’ Insiders with a few minor new features. Most notable among them is an improvement for Apple’s AirPods earbuds and headphones.

Spotted by XDA Developers, Windows 11 Dev channel build 22526 brings added support for wideband speech across AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. That should mean users will enjoy improved audio quality for voice calls when using AirPods devices with Windows 11.

Of course, the change might be a ways out from hitting the stable Windows 11 channel. XDA notes that the changes in ‘build 22526’ are not tied to a specific Windows OS release, which means they could arrive in any future update (for example, the fall feature update).

Other small but notable changes include Microsoft experimenting with showing ‘Alt+Tab’ as windowed instead of fullscreen and an experiment to index more file locations to improve search in File Explorer.

Source: Microsoft Via: XDA Developers