Microsoft says original Surface Duo Android 11 update coming in a ‘few weeks’

After Microsoft failed to meet its promise to roll out the Android 11 update to the original Surface Duo by the end of 2021, the company now says the update will arrive “in the next few weeks.”

In a statement to Windows Central, Microsoft confirmed it’s “finalizing” the update and plans to start rolling it out soon, starting with unlocked phones:

“We’re finalizing the validation and certification for Android 11. We originally planned to deploy Android 11 as an update for Surface Duo in December, but we needed a few more weeks to ensure a great experience for Surface Duo customers. We expect to begin Android 11 rollout in the next few weeks, beginning with unlocked devices.”

While it’s good to see that the update will arrive soon, it’s certainly been a long time coming. The Duo launched with Android 10 and hasn’t seen a major upgrade since, even after the Duo 2 launched with Android 11.

Windows Central adds that its sources claim the update has been ready for weeks but was delayed in part due to the holiday break. Additionally, the update still needs validation and certification from partners including Google and U.S. carrier AT&T.

Moreover, the publication notes that Microsft plans to skip Android 12 and go straight to the Android 12L upgrade for the Duo line. Assuming Microsoft can work faster on the 12L update, that should be good news for Duo owners — Google’s work on Android 12L should make the mobile OS play nicer on foldables and dual-screen devices.

Source: Windows Central