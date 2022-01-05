Toronto-based DrinkBox’s Nobody Saves the World releasing January 18

Canadian-made Nobody Saves the World has an official release date: January 18th.

Toronto indie developer DrinkBox (Guacamelee!) made the announcement in a new trailer:

Nobody Saves the World is coming to Xbox consoles, Windows 10 and Steam, with cross-play co-op supported between each platform. Additionally, the action-RPG will be available on Xbox Game Pass on consoles, PC and through the cloud on day one.

In Nobody Saves the World, you play as a featureless “Nobody” who must stop The Calamity to, as the title suggests, save the world. The game features over 15 different forms that Nobody can turn into, ranging from a Knight or Horse to a Robot or Mermaid. There are also more than 80 Form abilities that can be mixed and matched, such as a Horse with a Ranger’s bow.

Mastering these mechanics will be essential to navigating the game’s expansive overworld, exploring a multitude of dungeons and taking on all kinds of quests.

Image credit: DrinkBox