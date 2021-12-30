Google pauses Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update due to dropped calls

Google has officially paused its December system update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, citing reports that calls were getting dropped or disconnected.

In a Google Support blog post, the company confirms that it’s identified a fix for the issue, although it’s set to be rolled out “by late January.”

This update will also include the 80-plus fixes and improvements that were originally slated for December, such as improved fingerprint sensor stability and performance, fast 23W wireless charging with the Pixel Stand 2 and ‘Quick Tap to Snap’ for Snapchat users.

Google says those who have already received the December update and are experiencing issues can use the Android Flash Tool to revert to the previous OS and factory reset their device. However, no action is necessary if you haven’t had any problems with the update.

Source: Google