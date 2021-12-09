Chevy Silverado EV to enter production in 2023, estimated 600km+ range

There are so many electric vehicles (EVs) on the horizon over the next few years that it’s hard to keep track of them all, but in the race to build the first show-stealing electric truck, Chevy might end lagging behind the competition after confirming plans to start production on the electric Silverado truck in 2023.

While 2023 isn’t very far away, this date is still after Ford’s impressive Lighting F-150 and Tesla’s futuristic-looking Cybertruck.

However, perhaps I’ll change my tune when GM shows off the truck in a month at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. This will be the first electric truck under the Chevy brand and is expected to feature the same Ultium battery platform that the automaker is using in the electric Humer. This should give it substantial range and charging capabilities to compete with other flagship EVs currently on the market.

GM estimates around 400 miles (643km) of range from 100 percent charged and has shared that the truck will offer a glass roof option and all-wheel drive.

