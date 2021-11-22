fbpx
Newegg’s Black Friday sale discounts several gaming laptops and PCs

Expect more items to be discounted later this week

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 22, 202110:52 AM EST
Newegg has gone live with its Black Friday sale, with decent discounts on laptops, PCs, monitors and more.

Find some of the notable deals from the sale below:

Laptops

Gaming laptops

Find all laptops on sale here.

PCs

Find all PCs on sale here.

Monitors

Find all monitors on sale here.

Peripherals

Find all peripherals on sale here.

Newegg has PC components on sale too. Find those here.

Image credit: Lenovo

Source: Newegg

