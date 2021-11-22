Newegg’s Black Friday sale discounts several gaming laptops and PCs

Newegg has gone live with its Black Friday sale, with decent discounts on laptops, PCs, monitors and more.
Find some of the notable deals from the sale below:
Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 AMD Laptop, 14.0-inch FHD IPS 400 nits, Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Win 10 Pro: $1,449.50 (regularly $2,899)
- LG Laptop Gram 14Z90P-K.AA75A8 Intel Core i7 11th Gen 1165G7 (2.80GHz) 16 GB Memory 512 GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics 14.0-inch Windows 10 Home 64-bit: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,899.99)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Laptop, 14.0-inch FHD IPS 400 nits, i7-10510U, UHD Graphics, 16GB, 1TB SSD, Win 10 Pro: $1,515.52 (regularly $4,439)
- Dell Latitude 9000 9420 14inch Touchscreen 2 in 1 Notebook – QHD+ – 2560 x 1600 – Intel Core i5 (11th Gen) i5-1145G7 Quad-core (4 Core) 2.60 GHz – 16 GB RAM – 256 GB SSD – Titan Gray – Windows 10: $2,099.99 (regularly $2,299.99)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500FEA-DS31T-CA Convertible Chromebook Intel Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 (3.00 GHz) 8 GB LPDDR4 Memory 128 GB PCIe SSD 15.6inch Touchscreen Chrome OS: $649 (regularly $799)
Gaming laptops
- MSI GF Series GF75 10UEK-003CA Thin 17.3inch 144 Hz IPS Intel Core i7 10th Gen 10750H (2.60 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 16 GB Memory 512 GB PCIe SSD Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming Laptop: $1,469 (regularly $1,899)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Gaming Laptop, 15.6inch 300Hz IPS Type FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 10, G513QM-EB94: $1,749 (regularly $1,849.99)
- MSI Stealth 15M A11UEK-089CA 15.6″ 144 Hz IPS Intel Core i7 11th Gen 11375H (3.30 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 16 GB Memory 1 TB PCIe SSD Windows 10 Home 64-bit Gaming Laptop: $1,699 (regularly $1,899)
- Lenovo Legion 5 15ITH6 – 15.6″ 165 Hz IPS – Intel Core i7 11th Gen 11800H (2.30GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU – 8 GB DDR4 – 512 GB PCIe SSD – Windows 10 Home 64-bit – Gaming Laptop (82JK0001CC ): $1,449.99 (regularly $1,599.99)
- GIGABYTE AERO 17 HDR YD – 17.3″ UHD 4K IPS Anti-Glare, Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB SSD, Win10 Pro, Creator Laptop (AERO 17 HDR YD-93US548SP): $3,799.99 (regularly $4,599.99)
PCs
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i Desktop, 23.8inch FHD IPS Touch 250 nits, i5-10400T, UHD Graphics 630, 12GB, 256GB SSD, Win 10 Home: $1,279.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- ABS Master Gaming PC – Intel i7 11700F – GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – 16GB DDR4 3000MHz – 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: $1,949.99 (regularly $2,199.99)
- ASUS Gaming Desktop ROG Strix G35DX-DHR780 Ryzen 7 5000 Series 5800X (3.80GHz) 16GB DDR4 1 TB PCIe SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Windows 10 Home 64-bit: $3,199.99 (regularly $3,299.99)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5i Tower Desktop, i7-10700F, GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 16GB, 1.5TB HDD+SSD, Win 10 Pro: $1,759.99 (regularly $2,049.99)
- ABS Gladiator Gaming PC – Intel i9 11900KF – GeForce RTX 3080 – G.Skill TridentZ RGB 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz – 1TB Intel M.2 NVMe SSD: $3,499.99 (regularly $3,699.99)
Monitors
- GIGABYTE G27Q 27 144Hz 1440P Gaming Monitor, 2560 x 1440 IPS Display, 1ms (MPRT) Response Time, 92% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR400, FreeSync Premium, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, Height Adjustable: $347.99 (regularly $479.99)
- ASUS VG278Q 27-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 144Hz 1ms DisplayPort HDMI DVI Asus Eye Care with Ultra Low-Blue Light & Flicker-Free AMD Free Sync G-Sync Compatible Built-in Speakers LED Backlit Height Adjustable Gaming Monitor: $289.99 (regularly $319.99)
- MSI Optix MAG301CR2 30-inch WFHD 2560 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 200Hz HDMI, DisplayPort, USB FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync) Curved Gaming Monitor: $329.99 (regularly $429.99)
- LG 27GN600-B 27” UltraGear FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility: $289.99 (regularly $449.99)
- AORUS FI27Q-P 27-inch 165Hz 1440P QHD HBR3 G-SYNC Compatible IPS Gaming Monitor, Built-in ANC, 2k Display, 1 ms Response Time, HDR, 95% DCI-P3, 1x Display Port 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0: $619.99 (regularly $749.99)
Peripherals
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – White: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Corsair SCIMITAR RGB ELITE CH-9304211-NA Black 17 Buttons 1 x Wheel USB 2.0 Type-A Wired Optical 18000 dpi MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse, Backlit RGB LED: $69.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Corsair CH-9226715-NA K55 RGB PRO XT Gaming Keyboard: $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard With Tactile Switch: $189.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Logitech – StreamCam Plus Webcam – Graphite: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)
Image credit: Lenovo
Source: Newegg