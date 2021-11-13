Doug Bowser says Nintendo takes N64 emulation feedback ‘very seriously’

Nintendo released its Switch Online Expansion Pack back in October, which included access to official emulations of old N64 games like Mario Kart 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. However, following the launch, several people took to social media to complain about the quality of the emulation.

You can read the full details here, but in short, users reported input lag, sound delays, frame rate problems and more.

In an interview with The Verge, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser responded to complaints, saying:

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make our online features and those games better and continuing to add value through more services and more games as we go forward. We take the feedback very seriously, and we’re continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance. For us, it’s about quality and great content at a great value.”

Although the comment comes off as a rather uninspired PR statement, hopefully Nintendo backs it up with some work to improve the situation for customers.

Bowser also touched on other topics in the interview, including Switch sales — Nintendo cut its sales forecast between April 2021 and March 2022 by 1.5 million units due to the global chip shortage, and Bowser doesn’t expect that to change soon.

Finally, Bowser also talked about Joy-Con drift, a long-running issue plaguing the Switch:

“As we’ve gone through the first five and a half years of the Nintendo Switch, we’ve observed gameplay, we’ve observed as people have returned units how they’ve worn, and we’ve been making continuous improvements overall to the Joy-Con, including the analog stick. This latest version, Nintendo Switch OLED, has the same updated analog stick that’s now available in the original Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.”

