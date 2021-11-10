PlayStation Store discounts tons of games up to 80 percent off

Sony’s PlayStation Store has a couple of promotions ongoing offering discounts on a variety of titles. Major titles part of the sale include Far Cry 5, Hitman 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and more.
Some of the games are on sale until November 20th, while others are available until December 2nd.
Here are the deals available until November 20th:
- NBA 2K22 Cross-gen Digital Bundle for PS4 & PS5: now $71.34, was $106.49
- Hitman 3 – Deluxe Edition: now $53.24, was $106.49
- UFC 4: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Maneater PS4 & PS5: now $32.09, was $53.49
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — Game of the Year: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: now $11.99, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $21.99, was $54.99
- Scarlet Nexus PS4 & PS5: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition: now $41.99, was $119.99
This sale has a variety of more games at a discounted rate like Control, Anthem, Curse of the Dead Gods and so many more that you can find, here.
The deals below are available until December 2nd:
- Far Cry 5: now $23.99, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: now $26.39, was $79.99
- WWE 2K20: now $23.39, was $79.99
- A Way Out: now $9.99, was $39.99
- L.A. Noire: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Detroit: Become Human: now $14.99, was $29.99
- BioShock: The Collection: now $13.99, was $66.99
- Life is Strange 2: Complete Season: now $17.58, was $43.96
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey: now $21.39, was $53.49
- Persona 5: now $12.14, was $26.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance: now $11.99, was $39.99
You can find all of these deals, here.