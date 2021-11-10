PlayStation Store discounts tons of games up to 80 percent off

Sony’s PlayStation Store has a couple of promotions ongoing offering discounts on a variety of titles. Major titles part of the sale include Far Cry 5, Hitman 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and more.

Some of the games are on sale until November 20th, while others are available until December 2nd.

Here are the deals available until November 20th:

This sale has a variety of more games at a discounted rate like Control, Anthem, Curse of the Dead Gods and so many more that you can find, here.

The deals below are available until December 2nd:

You can find all of these deals, here.