Canadian Pixel 6/6 Pro devices won’t have new call features at launch

Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly) for Canadian Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, the new calling features won’t be available at launch in Canada.

Google confirmed to MobileSyrup that ‘Direct my Call’ and ‘Wait Times’ “will be rolling out in Canada,” but didn’t provide any detail about when that would happen.

The company’s popular ‘Call Screen’ feature has been available in Canada for a while, but only in English. The ‘Hold for Me’ feature has also started showing up for Canadian users in recent months.

In other words, it’s not totally uncommon for Pixel call features to skip Canada on release and roll out at a later time. Google tends to be pretty good and bringing these features to Canada, although it doesn’t always.

Still, the confirmation that neither of the fancy new call features will be available in Canada right away is a bummer, although I’m not sure how many people are buying the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro specifically for Direct my Call and Wait Times.

Anyway, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users will want to grab a day-one software update once they finish setting up their phones to make sure they get all the fancy new features that are coming to Canada, such as Magic Eraser. Those interested can also read about the Pixel 6 review here and 6 Pro review here.