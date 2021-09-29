Four PC games are on discount at Humble’s PlayStation Sale right now

Humble’s PlayStation Sale is offering up to 50 percent off on select PC video games.
PlayStation Sale at Humble https://t.co/YEXZTQ1dWv #ad pic.twitter.com/WfmqFzoCHT
— Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) September 29, 2021
The sale isn’t very large, as there are only four games available at a reduced price:
- Days Gone: now $47.99 CAD
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: now $35.99 CAD
- Helldivers Digital Deluxe Edition: now $25.29 CAD
- Helldivers Dive Harder Edition: now $12.64 CAD
You can head over to buy any of these PlayStation for PC games on Humble’s website.
Yeah, you read that right: these aren’t console games for sale, but games that were originally on PlayStation only and are now available to play on your PC.
