Four PC games are on discount at Humble’s PlayStation Sale right now

The four games on sale are Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Helldivers Digital Deluxe Edition, and Helldivers Dive Harder Edition

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 29, 20213:04 PM EDT
Humble’s PlayStation Sale is offering up to 50 percent off on select PC video games.

The sale isn’t very large, as there are only four games available at a reduced price:

You can head over to buy any of these PlayStation for PC games on Humble’s website.

Yeah, you read that right: these aren’t console games for sale, but games that were originally on PlayStation only and are now available to play on your PC.

Source: Humble

