Amazon’s 2021 fall hardware event to take place on September 28

Amazon has officially announced its upcoming hardware event, which will take place on Tuesday, September 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT.

Amazon hasn’t given any details about what it plans to show off, but as per The Verge‘s invite, the company will show off “news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services.”

As with previous years, we’ll probably see some Echo devices, updated Alexa features, or maybe the actual launch of Echo Frames.

MobileSyrup will be covering this event so stay tuned to learn about Amazon’s upcoming devices.

Source: The Verge