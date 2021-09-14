What was that song at the beginning of the Apple event?

Apple kicked off their September 14th product event with a dramatic musical number — complete with violins, desert vistas, and copious drone shots — featuring a lively cover of a funk-soul classic.

The song is California Soul by Marlena Shaw, an American jazz vocalist legend known best for her work in the 1960s-70s.

Today, at the age of 78, Shaw is still actively performing and recording music.

In the lead-up to the event, Apple released teaser images stamped with the phrase “California Dreaming”, a riff on the 1966 song “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & The Papas.

