Here’s Canadian pricing for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPad mini and iPad

With the Apple Watch Series 7 being the only exception, all of Apple's upcoming devices launch on September 24th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 14, 20212:53 PM EDT
At its 2021 fall event, Apple unveiled several new products, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPad mini.

Apple’s website has now been updated with Canadian pricing and availability for all of its upcoming products, so we’ve listed all the pricing for each device, including storage configurations.

Canadian carrier pricing will be added to this story when it’s available:

iPad mini

Available for pre-order today, launches September 24th.

  • 64GB (Wi-Fi): $649
  • 256GB (Wi-Fi) $849
  • 64GB (LTE) $849
  • 256GB (LTE) $1049

Launches in Purple, Pink, Starlight and Space Grey.

iPad

Available for pre-order today, launches September 24th

  • 64GB (Wi-Fi): $429
  • 256GB (Wi-Fi) $629
  • 64GB (LTE) $599
  • 256GB (LTE) $700

Colours: Space Grey and Silver

Apple Watch Series 7

Launches later this fall.

iPhone 13

Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

    • 128GB: $1,099
    • 256GB: $1,239
    • 512GB: $1,509

Colours: Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product) Red.

iPhone 13 mini

Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

  • 128GB: $949
  • 256GB: $1089
  • 512GB: $1359

Launches in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (Product)Red

iPhone 13 Pro

Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

  • 128GB: $1,399
  • 256GB: $1,539
  • 512GB: $1,809
  • 1TB: $2,079

Colours: Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

  • 128GB: $1,549
  • 256GB: $1,689
  • 512GB: $1,959
  • 1TB: $2,229

Colours: Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.

Click here to follow all of MobileSyrup‘s coverage from Apple’s September 14th product reveal event.

