Here’s Canadian pricing for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPad mini and iPad

At its 2021 fall event, Apple unveiled several new products, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPad mini.

Apple’s website has now been updated with Canadian pricing and availability for all of its upcoming products, so we’ve listed all the pricing for each device, including storage configurations.

Canadian carrier pricing will be added to this story when it’s available:

Available for pre-order today, launches September 24th.

64GB (Wi-Fi): $649

256GB (Wi-Fi) $849

64GB (LTE) $849

256GB (LTE) $1049

Launches in Purple, Pink, Starlight and Space Grey.

Available for pre-order today, launches September 24th

64GB (Wi-Fi): $429

256GB (Wi-Fi) $629

64GB (LTE) $599

256GB (LTE) $700

Colours: Space Grey and Silver

Launches later this fall.

Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

128GB: $1,099 256GB: $1,239 512GB: $1,509



Colours: Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product) Red.

Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

128GB: $949

256GB: $1089

512GB: $1359

Launches in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (Product)Red

Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

128GB: $1,399

256GB: $1,539

512GB: $1,809

1TB: $2,079

Colours: Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.

Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th

128GB: $1,549

256GB: $1,689

512GB: $1,959

1TB: $2,229

Colours: Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.

