Here’s Canadian pricing for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPad mini and iPad

At its 2021 fall event, Apple unveiled several new products, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPad mini.
Apple’s website has now been updated with Canadian pricing and availability for all of its upcoming products, so we’ve listed all the pricing for each device, including storage configurations.
Canadian carrier pricing will be added to this story when it’s available:
iPad mini
Available for pre-order today, launches September 24th.
- 64GB (Wi-Fi): $649
- 256GB (Wi-Fi) $849
- 64GB (LTE) $849
- 256GB (LTE) $1049
Launches in Purple, Pink, Starlight and Space Grey.
iPad
Available for pre-order today, launches September 24th
- 64GB (Wi-Fi): $429
- 256GB (Wi-Fi) $629
- 64GB (LTE) $599
- 256GB (LTE) $700
Colours: Space Grey and Silver
Apple Watch Series 7
Launches later this fall.
iPhone 13
Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th
-
- 128GB: $1,099
- 256GB: $1,239
- 512GB: $1,509
Colours: Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product) Red.
iPhone 13 mini
Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th
- 128GB: $949
- 256GB: $1089
- 512GB: $1359
Launches in Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (Product)Red
iPhone 13 Pro
Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th
- 128GB: $1,399
- 256GB: $1,539
- 512GB: $1,809
- 1TB: $2,079
Colours: Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Available for pre-order September 17th, launches September 24th
- 128GB: $1,549
- 256GB: $1,689
- 512GB: $1,959
- 1TB: $2,229
Colours: Sierra Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold.
Click here to follow all of MobileSyrup‘s coverage from Apple’s September 14th product reveal event.