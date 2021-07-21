Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in August

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.
Below is everything coming to Tubi in August:
- 16 Blocks (2006)
- The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
- Batman Forever (1995)
- Blade II (2002)
- The Butterfly Effect (2004)
- Michael Clayton (2007)
- Murder by Numbers (2002)
- Nancy Drew (2007)
- Project X (2012)
- Training Day (2001)
The app is available on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox.
Image credit: Warner Bros.
