How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are already underway with the Canadian women’s soccer team’s 1-1 draw against Japan and the women’s softball team’s 4-0 victory over Mexico. While these opening round preliminary games are already afoot, the Olympics will officially kick things off on Friday, July 23rd with the long-awaited opening ceremony.
The national public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada, holds the broadcast rights to the opening ceremony and all the games broadcasted in Canada, thanks to a contract signed with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in late 2014.
The opening ceremony begins on Friday, July 23rd at 7 am ET and will be preceded by the pre-ceremony show at 6:30 am ET. Pre-ceremony will be hosted by Andi Petrillo, while the official ceremony will be hosted by none other than Primetime’s Scott Russell and The National‘s Adrienne Arsenault.
You can catch the opening ceremony in English directly on your TV if you have a cable connection. CBC Television is available throughout Canada and is a must-carry station on cable and satellite television providers, which means, regardless of your cable provider, you can tune in to CBC TV to watch the opening ceremony which will officially kick off the battle of the nations.
Additionally, you can live stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony for free directly from the CBC Gem and CBC Olympics website. You can also stream the event from CBC Gem and CBC Olympics mobile apps. Follow the links below to download the apps:
Audiences will also be able to watch CBC’s coverage of Tokyo 2020, along with the opening ceremony live and on-demand (on applicable content) via Amazon Prime Video, television service providers Bell, Rogers and Shaw, as well as the CBC Gem and CBC TV apps via TV devices Apple TV, FireTV, Google Chromecast, and Roku TV.
This is the first time Prime Video will offer free live streaming of the Olympic Games to Prime subscribers in both English and French.
Ici Radio-Canada Télé will stream the event in French whereas Telelatino will broadcast coverage in both Italian and Spanish.
Further, the opening ceremony will be presented with closed captioning, described video and ASL integration and will be broadcasted in eight Indigenous languages, including Eastern Cree, Dënësųłinë́ Yałtı, Gwichʼin, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun, Sahtu Dene, Dehcho Dene and Tlicho. Learn more about CBC’s inclusive presentation here.
Additionally, a primetime re-broadcast of the opening ceremony will air on CBC at 7pm ET.
For more information about how and where to stream, along with the full 2020 Tokyo Olympic schedule, click here.
Image credit: Olympics
