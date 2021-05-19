After 25 years of service, Internet Explorer is finally being put down

Microsoft has officially revealed that it will pull the plug on the Internet Explorer 11’s desktop app on most versions of Windows 10 on June 15th, 2022 and plans to divert its focus to Microsoft Edge.
“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” said Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge program manager, in a post on Microsoft’s Windows Experience Blog.
Microsoft has been gradually phasing out Internet Explorer since the release of Edge in 2015. On August 17th, 2021, Microsoft 365 and other supporting apps like OneDrive, Outlook and more will discontinue support for Internet Explorer 11.
However, the Windows 10 Long-Term Servicing Channel, which is used for devices that don’t change over time, such as MRI machines and air traffic control systems, will be unaffected by the discontinuation of the outdated browser.
Additionally, Microsoft Edge has an IE mode which was introduced in 2019. This mode allows companies to use the new Chromium-based Edge browser to access older legacy websites based around IE.
Microsoft is urging users who are still using Internet Explorer 11 to upgrade to Edge (or another browser) before the end of support next year in June.
Image credit: Windows Experience Blog
Source: Windows Experience Blog
