Huawei launches budget-friendly, ANC enabled FreeBuds 4i in Canada

The new, truly wireless earbuds retail for $138.99

Apr 29, 2021

3:34 PM EDT

Huawei has launched the FreeBuds 4i in Canada, its successor to the FreeBuds 3i.

The new FreeBuds offer a more premium appearance with a comfortable fit, long-lasting battery life and, most importantly, advanced active noise cancellation.

The FreeBuds 4i feature a high-energy cell that provides long battery life in a small package. These deliver 10 hours of uninterrupted music streaming or six and a half hours of voice call while ANC is switched off.

Shaped similar to an Apple AirPod, the FreeBuds 4i feature a microphone and a capacitive touch-sensitive sensor on each bud.

The new FreeBuds are available in three colours: Carbon Black, Ceramic White and Red and are shipped along with a charging case, a USB-C charging cable, and two pairs of additional silicon tips to match your size preference.

Contents of Freebuds 4i box

The FreeBuds 4i are now available through Huawei’s website, which redirects you to Amazon. The new TWS earbuds retail for $138.99 CAD and as a special promotion, if you buy the buds between April 29th and May 9th, you’ll receive a Huawei Band 4 Pro, valued at $99, for free.

Stay tuned for an in-depth review of the new Huawei FreeBuds 4i.

Comments