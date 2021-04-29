PREVIOUS|
Alert Ready issuing test emergency alerts on May 5 in select regions

The test message will be distributed over TV, radio and compatible wireless devices

Apr 29, 2021

3:14 PM EDT

Alert Ready, Canadaâ€™s emergency alerting system, is issuing a public test alert message on Wednesday, May 5th.

Each participating province and territory will issue one test message to be distributed over TV, radio and compatible wireless devices at specific times. Itâ€™s worth noting that not all provinces are participating in the test.

Hereâ€™s when the test message will be issued in participating provinces:

  • Alberta â€“ 1:55pm MT
  • British Columbia â€“ 1:55pm PT
  • Manitoba â€“ 1:55pm CT
  • Newfoundland & Labrador â€“ 10:55am NT
  • New Brunswick â€“ 10:55am AT
  • Northwest Territories â€“ 1:55pm MT
  • Prince Edward Island â€“ 12:55pm AT
  • Saskatchewan â€“ 1:55pm CT
  • Yukon â€“ 1:55pm PT

It’s worth noting that Ontario’s May 5th test was cancelled.

Alert Ready is used to deliver potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including information about tornadoes, flooding, fires and Amber Alerts.

