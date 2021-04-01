Porsche to start supporting Android Auto with 2022 Porsche 911

Porsche is finally moving beyond its Apple-only partnership and adding Android Auto to its new lineup of cars.
To be clear, this is just the classic Android Auto phone-based experience and not Android Automotive, the new backbone of infotainment in Volvo and Polestar vehicles. That said, it’s still a substantial upgrade.
The first car to get the new Porsche Communication Management infotainment that works with Android Auto is the 2022 Porsche 911. However, CNET reports that this is the same infotainment system the Taycan EV runs on. However, Porsche hasn’t clarified if the high-end EV will get Android Auto too.
The automaker didn’t announce plans to bring Android Auto to any of its other cars either. While this is hugely disappointing for anyone that owns an Android phone and also wants a Porsche, it’s still nice to see the company finally adopting the Android infotainment system. Hopefully, in a few years, all of the company’s cars will support the system.
At the time of writing, most Porsche cars like the Taycan only support Apple CarPlay and had native support for Apple Music.
Source: CNET
